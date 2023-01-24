WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 1256 PM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN WHARTON AND NORTHEASTERN JACKSON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 100 PM CST... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for south central and southeastern Texas. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service League City. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Harris and Montgomery. * WHEN...Until 300 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1256 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Humble, Hunters Creek Village, Bunker Hill Village, Piney Point Village, Greater Greenspoint, Aldine, Spring, Northside \/ Northline, Kingwood, Near Northside Houston, Greater Heights, Memorial Park, Fourth Ward, Spring Valley, Spring Branch North, Neartown \/ Montrose, Afton Oaks \/ River Oaks Area, Spring Branch West, Hedwig Village and Patton Village. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather