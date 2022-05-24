TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

1038 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Cameron,

southwestern Jefferson Davis, southern Calcasieu Parishes in

southwestern Louisiana and eastern Orange Counties through 1115 AM

CDT...

At 1037 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Hayes to 6 miles east of Groves. Movement

was north at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Lake Charles, Sulphur, Orange, Bridge City, Westlake, West Orange,

Welsh, Vinton, Iowa, Grand Lake, Hayes, Lacassine National Wildlife

Refuge, Lake Charles Regional Airport, Hacketts Corner, Toomey,

Edgerly, Sweet Lake, Carlyss, Pinehurst and Heberts Marina.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 880 and 868.

Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 56.

Interstate 210 between mile markers 1 and 12.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2997 9376 2999 9380 3000 9379 2998 9383

2999 9386 2997 9384 2997 9385 2998 9386

2999 9389 3020 9392 3029 9278 2995 9285

2993 9324 2997 9327 3002 9327 3005 9329

3005 9333 2992 9335 2990 9377

TIME...MOT...LOC 1537Z 184DEG 18KT 3006 9294 2992 9381

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Harris County in southeastern Texas...

* Until 1115 AM CDT.

* At 1040 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Baytown to near Deer Park to Pasadena to Pearland,

moving north at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Pasadena, northern Pearland, northwestern Baytown, Deer Park, South

Houston, Humble, West University Place, Galena Park, Jacinto City,

Midtown Houston, Cloverleaf, Downtown Houston, Northside /

Northline, Greenway / Upper Kirby Area, Second Ward, Greater

Heights, Highlands, Neartown / Montrose, Barrett and Greater

Eastwood.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

