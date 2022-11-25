TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 26, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Watch National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 1035 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following areas, Hardin, Jefferson, Orange, Southern Jasper and Southern Newton. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Showers and thunderstorms are expected in and near the watch area into late Saturday morning. Slow moving storms will be able to produce rainfall rates around two to three inches per hour. Recent rainfall have completely saturated the ground and additional rainfall is expected to run off into creeks... rivers and low lying areas. Look for heavier rains this afternoon into tonight. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather