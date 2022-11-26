TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 26, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

132 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following

areas, Hardin, Jefferson, Orange, Southern Jasper and Southern

Newton.

* WHEN...Until Noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Showers and thunderstorms are expected in and near the watch

area into late morning. Slow moving storms will be able to

produce rainfall rates around two to three inches per hour.

Recent rainfall have completely saturated the ground and

additional rainfall is expected to run off into creeks...

rivers and low lying areas.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

