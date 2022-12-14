TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 14, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

1203 PM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

...FLOOD WATCH HAS EXPIRED...

The Flash Flood Watch has expired for portions of Louisiana and

southeast Texas, including the following areas and parishes, in

Louisiana, Beauregard and Vernon. In southeast Texas, Hardin,

Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern

Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler.

The flash flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flash Flood

Watch has expired.

