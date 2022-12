WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 29, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

649 PM CST Thu Dec 29 2022

...ERRONEOUS FLASH FLOOD WARNING WHICH PREVIOUSLY STATED IT WOULD

EXPIRE ON SUNDAY IS CANCELLED FOR NORTH CENTRAL JASPER COUNTY...

Flash flood warning number 1731 remains in effect until 9PM CST

tonight.

