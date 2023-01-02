TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 2, 2023

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

444 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...In Louisiana, Vernon, Rapides, Avoyelles, Beauregard,

Allen, Evangeline and St. Landry Parishes. In Texas, Southern

Jasper and Southern Newton Counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

