TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 3, 2023

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

1153 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

...FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY...

The Flash Flood Watch will expire for portions of Louisiana and

southeast Texas, including the following areas and parishes, in

Louisiana, Beauregard, Rapides and Vernon. In southeast Texas,

Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange,

Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler.

The flash flooding threat has ended. There still could be a few

showers and storms with locally heavy rain, but any flooding would

be more nuisance. Therefore, the Flash Flood Watch will expire at

Noon CST today.

