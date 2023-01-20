TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 22, 2023

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

943 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in

Louisiana...Texas...

Sabine River Near Deweyville

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding will occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 8:45 AM CST Friday the stage was 24.4 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 8:45 AM CST Friday was 24.5 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to gradually fall to below

flood stage by early tomorrow afternoon.

- Flood stage is 24.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon

Sabine River

Deweyville 24.0 24.4 Fri 8 am CST 24.1 22.9 21.8

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather