WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 7, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

204 PM CDT Thu Apr 7 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING

FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE EXTREME

SOUTHERN PANHANDLE, THE EASTERN SOUTH PLAINS, AND MOST OF THE

ROLLING PLAINS...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE

EXTREME SOUTHERN PANHANDLE, THE EASTERN SOUTH PLAINS, AND MOST OF

THE ROLLING PLAINS...

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Fire Weather

Watch, which is in effect from Friday morning through Friday

afternoon.

* Wind...Northwest at 15 to 25 mph at the 20 foot level.

* Humidity...As low as 5 to 10 percent.

* Fuels...Critically dry.

* Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor

burning is discouraged.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create

rapid wildfire growth.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Monitor later forecasts and possible Red

Flag Warnings.

* Wind...Northwest at 20 to 25 mph at the 20 foot level.

