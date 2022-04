WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 15, 2022

_____

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

759 PM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR

STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR EXTREME SOUTHERN TEXAS

PANHANDLE, SOUTH PLAINS, AND ROLLING PLAINS...

Winds have generally fallen below 15 mph.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather