WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 1, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

857 PM CDT Sun May 1 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT

FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LYNN COUNTY...

At 857 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over O'donnell, or

12 miles south of Tahoka, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

O'donnell.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN HUTCHINSON COUNTY

IS CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for

the Panhandle of Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN HANSFORD...NORTHWESTERN ROBERTS AND OCHILTREE

COUNTIES...

At 856 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of

Waka, or 10 miles east of Spearman, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

Perryton, Spearman, Wolf Creek Park, Waka and Farnsworth.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN TAYLOR COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for west central

Texas.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for

west central Texas.

FOR NORTH CENTRAL CALLAHAN...SOUTHEASTERN JONES AND SOUTHWESTERN

SHACKELFORD COUNTIES...

At 856 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of

Hamby, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Abilene, Nugent and Lake Fort Phantom Hill.

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL PECOS AND SOUTHEASTERN CRANE COUNTIES...

At 858 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have

fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Girvin.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

FOR NORTHEASTERN CARSON...EASTERN HUTCHINSON...NORTHWESTERN GRAY AND

WESTERN ROBERTS COUNTIES...

At 858 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 20 miles northeast

of Skellytown, or 20 miles north of Pampa, moving east at 35 mph.

Pampa and Skellytown.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central

Crockett County through 945 PM CDT...

At 900 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles southeast of Upton County Airport, or 10 miles southeast of

McCamey, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central

Crockett County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3108 10175 3085 10174 3087 10187 3089 10189

3092 10187 3093 10191 3099 10199 3098 10201

3100 10204 3099 10209 3100 10217 3108 10219

TIME...MOT...LOC 0200Z 266DEG 17KT 3102 10210

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

