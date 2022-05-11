WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 11, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

North central Castro County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 815 PM CDT.

* At 744 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles north of

Easter, or 7 miles south of Hereford, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

north central Castro County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather