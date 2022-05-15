WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 17, 2022 _____ FIRE WEATHER WATCH URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lubbock TX 323 PM CDT Sun May 15 2022 ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE FAR SOUTHERN TEXAS PANHANDLE...SOUTH PLAINS...AND ROLLING PLAINS... The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * Timing...10 am to 9 pm Tuesday. * Wind...Southwesterly around 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph at the 20 foot level. * Humidity...4 to 10 percent. * Fuels...Critically dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOWIE RED RIVER _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather