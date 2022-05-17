WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Lubbock TX 1121 PM CDT Mon May 16 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN CHILDRESS COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning is moving out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas. TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER BAYLOR CLAY FOARD HARDEMAN KNOX WICHITA WILBARGER _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather