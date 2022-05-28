WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 28, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

539 PM CDT Sat May 28 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN KING COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for

northwestern Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN COTTLE COUNTY...

At 538 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chalk, or 10

miles southeast of Paducah, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...

Chalk and Hackberry.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather