WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 3, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

225 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Much of Lubbock and northern Lynn Counties.

* WHEN...Until 430 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in urban and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 225 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

slow-moving thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Rainfall

rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour are occurring with some of

these thunderstorms.

- Rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches are expected over much of

the advisory area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding, especially in the city of Lubbock.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Lubbock, Slaton, Tahoka, Wolfforth, Shallowater, Idalou,

Ransom Canyon, Woodrow, Slide, Lubbock South Plains Mall,

Downtown Lubbock, Texas Tech University, Lubbock

International Airport, Reese Center, Grassland, New Deal,

Wilson, Buffalo Springs, New Home and Lubbock Science

Spectrum.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding. Be prepared for standing water, especially at

intersections and along the outer lanes of streets.

