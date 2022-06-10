WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 10, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

129 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHILDRESS COUNTY

IS CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for

northwestern Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN COTTLE COUNTY...

At 128 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles east of

Swearingen, or 17 miles northeast of Paducah, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Swearingen.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

FOR SOUTH CENTRAL COMANCHE...NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...SOUTHWESTERN

STEPHENS...COTTON...SOUTHEASTERN TILLMAN...NORTHERN CLAY...

NORTHEASTERN ARCHER AND WICHITA COUNTIES...

At 129 AM CDT, the leading edge of winds from severe thunderstorms

was located along a line extending from 5 miles west of Corum to 5

miles northwest of Petrolia to 6 miles southeast of Holliday, moving

east at 55 mph.

THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR LOCATIONS NEAR WALTERS TO RANDLETT.

HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect

considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles.

Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely.

Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Walters, Waurika, Iowa Park, Electra,

Holliday, Comanche, Geronimo, Temple, Petrolia, Byers, Dean,

Randlett, Jolly, Devol, Hastings, Addington, Sugden and Corum.

This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread

wind damage across the area. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows.

