SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

707 PM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Motley,

southwestern Hall and southeastern Briscoe Counties through 730 PM

CDT...

At 707 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Turkey. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Turkey and Valley Schools.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3424 10097 3436 10102 3453 10077 3432 10067

TIME...MOT...LOC 0007Z 259DEG 1KT 3435 10086

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

