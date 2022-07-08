WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 8, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Lubbock TX 836 PM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Texas, including the following counties, Dickens and Motley. * WHEN...Until 930 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 836 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow-moving thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches are possible over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... mainly rural areas of North Central Dickens and South Central Motley Counties - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...1 PM to 8 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather