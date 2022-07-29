WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 29, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Lubbock TX 838 PM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Hall and northeastern Briscoe Counties through 915 PM CDT... At 837 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Brice, or 12 miles north of Turkey, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Brice. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3450 10077 3449 10100 3475 10102 3475 10073 TIME...MOT...LOC 0137Z 177DEG 4KT 3457 10089 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather