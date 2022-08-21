WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

439 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR SOUTHEASTERN BAILEY AND

NORTHEASTERN COCHRAN COUNTIES...

Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to

heed remaining road closures.

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN HOCKLEY AND SOUTHWESTERN LAMB COUNTIES...

At 439 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated only light rain remaining in

parts of the warned area. Between 3 and 7 inches of rain have

fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of poor drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Pep.

Although heavy rain has ended, runoff from earlier rains will

continue to be a problem in the mostly rural area near and just

northeast of Pep.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern San

Patricio, southwestern Victoria, southeastern Goliad, Refugio and

east central Bee Counties through 515 AM CDT...

At 441 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Refugio, moving north at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Refugio, Woodsboro, Quintana, Bonnie View and Blanconia.

This includes the following highways...

US Highway 183 between mile markers 654 and 668.

US Highway 77 between mile markers 608 and 636.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2861 9713 2828 9711 2827 9712 2826 9712

2825 9713 2825 9711 2823 9710 2816 9710

2809 9727 2809 9729 2808 9729 2805 9736

2839 9763

TIME...MOT...LOC 0941Z 161DEG 34KT 2826 9723

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

