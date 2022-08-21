WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

839 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

* WHERE...Hale, Lamb, Castro and Swisher Counties.

* WHEN...Until 900 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 834 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated light rain was diminishing over much of the area.

Between 3 and 5 inches of rain fell overnight and early this

morning.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.1 inch are expected over

the area through 9 AM. This will prolong runoff and result in

minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Hart, Halfway and Edmonson.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be aware of swollen playa lakes and water covering roadways. Do not

drive through flooded roads.

