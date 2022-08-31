WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 31, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Lubbock TX 312 PM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The Flood Advisory is cancelled for portions of northwest and the Panhandle of Texas, including the following areas, in northwest Texas, Bailey, Cochran, Hale, Hockley and Lamb. In the Panhandle of Texas, Castro and Parmer. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather