WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 31, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

418 PM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR SOUTHERN CROSBY COUNTY...

Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to

heed remaining road closures.

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON FOR GARZA AND NORTHEASTERN LYNN COUNTIES...

At 418 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain in southeast of Post and between

Post and Tahoka. Up to 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional

rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Post, Southland, Grassland and Wilson.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather