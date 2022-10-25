WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, October 25, 2022

_____

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

302 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30.

* WHERE...Bailey, Cochran, Hale, Lamb, Castro, Parmer, and Swisher

Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT today.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather