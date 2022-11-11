WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 11, 2022 _____ FREEZE WATCH URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lubbock TX 247 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 expected. * WHERE...The far south Texas Panhandle, the Rolling Plains, and the South Plains. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 8 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather