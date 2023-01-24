WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lubbock TX 353 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 6 inches. * WHERE...Bailey, Floyd, Hale, Lamb, Briscoe, Castro, Parmer, and Swisher Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or for the latest Texas road conditions visit drivetexas.org. * WHERE...Childress, Cottle, Motley, and Hall Counties. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of around 4 inches. * WHERE...Crosby, Dickens, and Lubbock Counties. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. * WHERE...Cochran and Hockley Counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches. * WHERE...Garza, Kent, King, Lynn, Stonewall, Terry, and Yoakum Counties. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather