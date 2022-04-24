WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 24, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

500 PM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Reagan

County through 515 PM CDT...

At 459 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles east of Big Lake, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Reagan

County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3108 10147 3119 10141 3134 10127 3108 10127

TIME...MOT...LOC 2159Z 238DEG 32KT 3119 10133

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

