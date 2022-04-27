WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 27, 2022

FIRE WEATHER WATCH

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

224 PM CDT Wed Apr 27 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /10 AM MDT/ TO 9 PM

CDT /8 PM MDT/ THURSDAY FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS,

20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER

FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND ADJACENT AREAS OF WEST TEXAS...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 12% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS

OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST

NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 12% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS

OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER...

* AFFECTED AREA...Midland, Ward, Crane and Davis Mountains

Foothills.

* TIMING...Friday morning through Friday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 4 percent.

* RFTI...4 or near critical.

* IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the

potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /10 AM MDT/ TO 9 PM

CDT /8 PM MDT/ THURSDAY FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS,

20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER...

* AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Andrews, Martin, Loving,

Winkler, Ector, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains,

Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above

7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and

Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County and Reeves

County Plains.

* TIMING...Warning...From 11 AM CDT /10 AM MDT/ to 9 PM CDT /8 PM

MDT/ Thursday. Watch...Friday morning through Friday evening.

* WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RFTI...5 or critical.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.

* AFFECTED AREA...Borden, Scurry, Howard, Mitchell, Glasscock,

Upton, Reagan, Pecos, Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau and

Davis Mountains.

* WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 5 percent.

...Ozone Action Day...

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an

Ozone Action Day for the Houston, Galveston, and Brazoria area for

Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing

high levels of ozone pollution in the Houston, Galveston, and

surrounding areas on Thursday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by

sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work,

avoiding drive through lanes, conserving energy and keeping your vehicle

proper tuned.

For more information on ozone:

Ozone: The Facts www.tceq.texas.gov/airquality/monops/ozonefacts.html

EPA AirNow: www.airnow.gov/?city=Houston&state=TX&country=USA

Take Care of Texas: www.takecareoftexas.org/conservation-tips/keep-our-

air-clean

