WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 4, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 501 PM CDT Wed May 4 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Terrell County through 545 PM CDT... At 500 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18 miles south of Dryden, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Terrell County. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southwestern Texas. LAT...LON 2981 10181 2979 10182 2981 10185 2980 10187 2980 10191 2978 10193 2980 10194 2980 10196 2982 10197 2980 10199 2980 10204 2979 10205 2980 10214 3030 10187 3024 10176 2978 10176 2978 10181 TIME...MOT...LOC 2200Z 210DEG 34KT 2979 10204 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Dickens County in northwestern Texas... Eastern Floyd County in northwestern Texas... Northeastern Crosby County in northwestern Texas... Northwestern Motley County in northwestern Texas... * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 500 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Mcadoo, or 16 miles northeast of Crosbyton, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Matador, Dougherty, Flomot, Northfield and Roaring Springs. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northwestern For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CROSBY COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DICKENS COUNTY... At 505 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles east of Mcadoo, or 8 miles northwest of Dickens, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Mcadoo. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather