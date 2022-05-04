WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 4, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

636 PM CDT Wed May 4 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Scurry

and northeastern Mitchell Counties through 715 PM CDT...

At 635 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Colorado City, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Colorado City, Loraine, Colorado City Airport, Inadale, Lake Colorado

City, Champion Creek Reservoir, Lake Colorado City State Park,

Westbrook and Buford.

This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 207 and 228.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western

Texas.

LAT...LON 3220 10101 3247 10102 3255 10092 3259 10066

3229 10066

TIME...MOT...LOC 2335Z 216DEG 15KT 3240 10088

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northeastern Fisher County in west central Texas...

* Until 700 PM CDT.

* At 636 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest

of Hitson, or 10 miles northeast of Rotan, moving northeast at 25

mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northeastern Fisher County.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of

a building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in San Angelo.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for west central

County through 730 PM CDT...

At 637 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Snyder, moving northeast at 30 mph.

Snyder, Dunn, Winston Field and Hermleigh.

LAT...LON 3253 10091 3270 10098 3290 10066 3259 10066

TIME...MOT...LOC 2337Z 235DEG 26KT 3266 10082

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR

NORTHEASTERN KING AND SOUTHERN COTTLE COUNTIES...

At 638 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Grow, or 12 miles

south of Paducah, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Damaging tornado and tennis ball size hail.

SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

Finney, Grow, Delwin, Chalk and Hackberry.

To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a

basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy

building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in

a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect

yourself from flying debris.

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

West central Collingsworth County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Donley County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 745 PM CDT.

* At 639 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Brice, or 15

miles south of Clarendon, moving northeast at 35 mph.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include...

Clarendon, Howardwick, Hedley, Lelia Lake, Quail and Greenbelt

Lake.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for the Panhandle

of Texas.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pecos

and north central Terrell Counties through 730 PM CDT...

At 640 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 29

miles southeast of Fort Stockton, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

Sheffield, Iraan, Iraan Municipal Airport and Bakersfield.

This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 292 and 327.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southwestern

LAT...LON 3043 10257 3058 10276 3092 10234 3097 10196

3091 10188 3089 10189 3086 10185 3080 10183

3076 10184 3075 10182 3070 10181 3068 10178

3066 10177

TIME...MOT...LOC 2340Z 225DEG 10KT 3055 10259

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a

Southwestern Foard County in northern Texas...

Northwestern Knox County in northern Texas...

* Until 815 PM CDT.

* At 640 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Grow, moving

east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Truscott.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

