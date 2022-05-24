WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

207 PM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS

EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 15 MPH

OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR FAR WEST TEXAS...

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/

THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF

15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR FAR WEST TEXAS...

* AFFECTED AREA...Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe

and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor,

Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County Plains, Chinati

Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains and Davis Mountains

Foothills.

* TIMING... Through this evening.

* WINDS...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent.

* RFTI...6 to 7 or critical to extreme.

* IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the

potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.

...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Watch is cancelled for portions of Oklahoma and northern

Texas, including the following counties, in Oklahoma, Alfalfa,

Greer, Harmon, Jackson and Kiowa. In northern Texas, Hardeman.

The flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flood Watch is being

cancelled.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the

following counties, in Oklahoma, Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland,

Comanche, Cotton, Garfield, Grady, Grant, Kay, Kingfisher,

Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie and

Tillman. In northern Texas, Baylor, Foard, Knox, Wichita and

Wilbarger.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue

through tonight. Some of these storms may produce locally

heavy rainfall, and flooding will be possible especially in

areas where numerous thunderstorms move through the same

locations.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT /3 AM MDT/

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Guadalupe Pass in Texas.

* WHEN...This afternoon through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles.

High winds could make driving difficult for motorists driving

high profile vehicles such as campers, vans, and tractor

trailers.

