WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 28, 2022

_____

FIRE WEATHER WATCH

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

149 PM CDT Thu May 26 2022

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING

FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE,

AND CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR FAR WEST TEXAS AND THE

SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO PLAINS...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING

FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE,

AND CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR FAR WEST TEXAS AND THE

SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO PLAINS...

* AFFECTED AREA...Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains,

Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above

7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and

Highway 54 Corridor and Eastern Culberson County.

* TIMING... Saturday afternoon and evening

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 5 percent.

* RFTI...5 or critical.

* IMPACTS... Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the

potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather