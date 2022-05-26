WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 28, 2022 _____ FIRE WEATHER WATCH URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 149 PM CDT Thu May 26 2022 ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR FAR WEST TEXAS AND THE SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO PLAINS... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR FAR WEST TEXAS AND THE SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO PLAINS... * AFFECTED AREA...Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Eastern Culberson County. * TIMING... Saturday afternoon and evening * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 5 percent. * RFTI...5 or critical. * IMPACTS... Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather