WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 29, 2022 _____ HIGH WIND WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 837 PM CDT Sun May 29 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT \/10 PM MDT\/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County. In Texas, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas. * WHEN...Until 11 PM CDT \/10 PM MDT\/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Severe turbulence will be hazardous for low flying, light aircraft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.