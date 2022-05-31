WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

353 PM CDT Tue May 31 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Pecos

County through 445 PM CDT...

At 353 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17

miles west of Fort Stockton, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Firestone Test Track and Coyanosa.

This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 232 and 252.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3076 10320 3096 10335 3124 10307 3102 10282

TIME...MOT...LOC 2053Z 229DEG 15KT 3095 10318

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

