WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

656 PM CDT Tue May 31 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT

FOR WEST CENTRAL PECOS COUNTY...

At 656 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 21 miles southwest

of Fort Stockton, moving south at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Sierra Madera.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Childress County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Hall County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 800 PM CDT.

* At 658 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles south of

Wellington, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...

Childress, Memphis, Brice, Estelline, Lakeview and Plaska

Community.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CASTRO AND

NORTHWESTERN SWISHER COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has

been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this

thunderstorm.

