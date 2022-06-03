WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 3, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

828 PM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM

CDT/800 PM MDT/ FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LEA...NORTHWESTERN WARD...WESTERN

WINKLER AND EASTERN LOVING COUNTIES...

At 828 PM CDT/728 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles

northwest of Wink, moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...

Kermit, Wink and Winkler County Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN REEVES...NORTHEASTERN CULBERSON AND NORTHWESTERN

LOVING COUNTIES...

At 829 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles west of

Orla, or 30 miles west of Mentone, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Red Bluff Reservoir, Orla and Red Bluff.

