WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, June 4, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 306

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MIDLAND/ODESSA TX

134 AM CDT SAT JUN 4 2022

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM

WATCH 306 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TEXAS THIS CANCELS 14 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST TEXAS

BREWSTER PECOS REEVES

TERRELL

IN WESTERN TEXAS

CRANE ECTOR GLASSCOCK

HOWARD MARTIN MIDLAND

MITCHELL REAGAN UPTON

WARD

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALPINE, BIG LAKE, BIG SPRING,

COLORADO CITY, CRANE, DRYDEN, FORT STOCKTON, GARDEN CITY,

MCCAMEY, MIDLAND, MONAHANS, ODESSA, PECOS, RANKIN, SANDERSON,

AND STANTON.

