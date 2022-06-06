WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 6, 2022 _____ EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 237 AM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 110 to 115. * WHERE...Terrell and Lower Brewster Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT \/NOON MDT\/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT \/7 PM MDT\/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Temperatures up to 105 to 109. * WHERE...Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and western Texas. * WHEN...From 1 PM CDT \/noon MDT\/ this afternoon to 8 PM CDT \/7 PM MDT\/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * WHAT...Temperatures up to 105 to 109, except 95-99 in the mountains. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather