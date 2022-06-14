WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, June 14, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 544 PM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Texas, including the following county, Pecos. * WHEN...Until 845 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 544 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen, with some locally higher amounts possible between Highways 67 and 385. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... mainly rural areas of West Central Pecos County - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather