WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

1229 PM MDT Fri Aug 19 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest Texas,

including the following areas, in southeast New Mexico, Central

Lea County, Eddy County Plains, Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy

County, Northern Lea County and Southern Lea County. In southwest

Texas, Davis Mountains Foothills, Eastern Culberson County,

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware

Mountains and Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are

possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Heavy rain expected.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

