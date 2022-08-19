WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING The National Weather Service in Midland\/Odessa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northeastern Loving County in western Texas... * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 912 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... mainly rural areas of Northeastern Loving County PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather