WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

946 PM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT THIS

EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN ECTOR AND WEST CENTRAL MIDLAND COUNTIES...

At 946 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area, mainly west and north Odessa. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Odessa, West Odessa and Odessa Schlemeyer Field.

This includes the following streams and drainages...

Monahans Draw.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather