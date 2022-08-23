WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 23, 2022

_____

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

305 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

...The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa TX has issued a

Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas...

Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge affecting Presidio

County.

For the Rio Grande...including Presidio International Bridge,

Presidio 5SE, Castolon, Johnson Ranch, Boquillas...Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 315 PM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge.

* WHEN...From early this morning to this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet (3.7 meters), the river reaches bankfull,

after which the flood plain between the levees begins to flood.

No damage is expected.

At 15.5 feet (4.7 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage,

and flooding between the levees occurs. No damage to structures

is expected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 2:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 15.5 feet (4.7 meters).

- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage this morning

to 11.6 feet (3.5 meters) this evening. It will then rise to

12.7 feet (3.9 meters) just after midnight tonight. It will

fall to 11.3 feet (3.4 meters) tomorrow evening. It will then

rise to 11.4 feet (3.5 meters) early Thursday morning. It

will fall again and remain below flood stage.

- Flood stage is 15.5 feet (4.7 meters).

- Flood History...No available flood history.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet):

Fld Observed Tue Tue Tue Wed

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7am 1pm 7pm 1am

Rio Grande

Presidio Internation 15.5 15.5 Tue 2am 15.8 13.3 11.6 12.7

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters):

Presidio Internation 4.7 4.7 Tue 2am 4.8 4.1 3.5 3.9

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather