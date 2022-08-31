WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 2, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

757 PM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas...

Rio Grande at Castolon affecting Brewster County.

.Heavy rainfall in the Rio Grande and Rio Conchos basins has

resulted in elevated flows on the Rio Grande, including near

flood in some places.

For the Rio Grande...including Presidio 6WNW, Presidio International

Bridge, Presidio 5SE, Castolon, Johnson Ranch, Boquillas, Dryden

16S, Terlingua 8S...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 800 AM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Rio Grande at Castolon.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet (4.0 meters), the river reaches bankfull,

and no significant damage is expected.

At 15.0 feet (4.6 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage,

and lowland flooding begins. The river begins to flood the road

between Santa Elena Canyon and Cottonwood Campground in Big Bend

National Park. The river begins to flood the parking lot at Santa

Elena Canyon, and cut off the nature trail into the canyon.

Campers in Cottonwood Campground need to prepare for possible

evacuations.

At 19.0 feet (5.8 meters), the river reaches moderate flood stage,

and begins flooding Cottonwood Campground. The river inundates

the restrooms upstream at Santa Elena Canyon parking lot. The

river begins to close all area roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 18.7 feet (5.7

meters).

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday was 18.8 feet (5.7 meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

tomorrow morning and continue falling to 5.2 feet (1.6

meters) Monday evening.

- Flood stage is 15.0 feet (4.6 meters).

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

17.1 feet (5.2 meters) on 09/09/2020.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet):

Fld Observed Thu Thu Thu Thu

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1am 7am 1pm 7pm

Rio Grande

Castolon 15.0 18.7 Wed 7pm 17.5 15.3 12.3 9.8

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters):

Castolon 4.6 5.7 Wed 7pm 5.3 4.7 3.8 3.0

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the Pecos River Near Langtry.

- At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 6.3 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 1.6 feet Monday

evening.

Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat

Pecos River

Langtry 10.0 6.3 Wed 7 pm CDT 2.1 2.0 1.9

the Devils River At Bakers Crossing 19N Of Comstock.

- At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 5.0 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 2.8 feet Monday

Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm CDT)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat

Devils River

Bakers Crossing 19N Of Comst 6.0 5.0 Wed 7 pm CDT 3.3 3.1 3.0

