WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 1, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

419 PM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of western Texas, including the following

counties, Borden and Scurry.

* WHEN...Until 730 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 419 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen.

- This includes the following streams and drainages...

Mooar Creek, Clear Fork, Grape Creek, Little Bull Creek, Glen

Creek, Mesquite Creek, Bull Creek, Canyon Creek, Deep Creek,

Sulphur Creek, Gavett Creek, Tobacco Creek, South Fork Deep

Creek, Colorado River, Bluff Creek, Crooked Creek, Hullem

Creek, Dry Run, Fivemile Creek and Gopher Creek.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Snyder, Gail, Fluvanna, Randalls Corner, Knapp, Winston Field

and Hermleigh.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

