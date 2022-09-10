WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 10, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

1014 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas...

Rio Grande at Johnson Ranch affecting Brewster County.

Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE affecting Presidio County.

Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge affecting Presidio

County.

.High flows coming out of the Rio Conchos and into the Rio Grande

over the next week is expected to result in considerable flooding of

the Rio Grande from Presidio downstream through Big Bend National

Park.

For the Rio Grande...including Presidio International Bridge,

Presidio 5SE, Castolon, Johnson Ranch, Boquillas,...Minor to

Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

To escape rising water, take the shortest path to higher ground.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1015 PM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet (2.7 meters), the river reaches minor flood

stage, and low lying areas begin to flood.

At 11.0 feet (3.4 meters), minor flooding continues along the

river. Irrigation pumps may need to be removed. No threats to

residences or other structures are known to occur.

At 13.0 feet (4.0 meters), the river reaches moderate flood

stage. Farmland near the river will be inundated. Water may

begin flooding low lying areas of FM 170.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 9:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 11.2 feet (3.4 meters).

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 9:15 AM CDT Saturday was 11.2 feet (3.4 meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 12.1 feet (3.7

meters) Tuesday morning. Additional rises are possible

thereafter.

- Flood stage is 9.0 feet (2.7 meters).

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

13.2 feet (4.0 meters) on 08/24/2022.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet):

Fld Observed Sat Sun Mon Tue

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1pm 1pm 1pm 1pm

Rio Grande

Presidio 5SE 9.0 11.2 Sat 9am 11.4 11.9 12.0 12.1

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters):

Presidio 5SE 2.7 3.4 Sat 9am 3.5 3.6 3.7 3.7

* WHERE...Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet (3.7 meters), the river reaches bankfull,

after which the flood plain between the levees begins to flood.

No damage is expected.

At 15.5 feet (4.7 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage,

and flooding between the levees occurs. No damage to structures

is expected.

At 20.0 feet (6.1 meters), the river reaches moderate flood stage,

inundating the plain between the levees. Erosion of the levees is

likely. Water may seep through the levees, flooding adjacent

farmland.

- At 9:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 19.3 feet (5.9 meters).

ending at 9:15 AM CDT Saturday was 19.3 feet (5.9 meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood

stage at 19.3 feet (5.9 meters).

- Flood stage is 15.5 feet (4.7 meters).

18.9 feet (5.8 meters) on 09/03/2022.

Fld Observed Sat Sun Mon Tue

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1pm 1pm 1pm 1pm

Presidio Internation 15.5 19.3 Sat 9am 19.3 19.4 19.5 19.5

Presidio Internation 4.7 5.9 Sat 9am 5.9 5.9 5.9 5.9

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Rio Grande at Johnson Ranch.

minor lowland flooding occurs, and no significant damage is

expected.

At 15.0 feet (4.6 meters), flood stage is reached. Moderate

lowland flooding begins. Roads that lead to Cottonwood Campground

and River Road may flood. Stages are practically synonymous with

the gage at Cottonwood Campground at Castolon (CSTT2), and

therefore represent the reach from Santa Elena Canyon through

Cottonwood Campground, where damage may occur. Cattle also graze

in the lowlands, and may be threatened.

At 19.0 feet (5.8 meters), the river reaches major flood stage.

Flooding begins to occur upstream in Cottonwood Campground at

Castolon, as stages at each location are practically synonymous.

Moderate lowland flooding begins at the gage site, but no damage

occurs. The gage is inaccessible, as River Road is impassable at

several locations.

- At 9:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 13.4 feet (4.1 meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

early Monday morning and continue rising to 17.4 feet (5.3

meters) early Thursday morning. Additional rises are possible

- Flood stage is 15.0 feet (4.6 meters).

15.7 feet (4.8 meters) on 09/03/2022.

Fld Observed Sat Sun Mon Tue

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1pm 1pm 1pm 1pm

Johnson Ranch 15.0 13.4 Sat 9am 13.5 14.3 15.3 16.4

Johnson Ranch 4.6 4.1 Sat 9am 4.1 4.4 4.7 5.0

