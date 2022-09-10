WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 10, 2022

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

1131 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in

Texas...

Rio Grande at Castolon affecting Brewster County.

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the Rio Grande at Castolon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 10:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 12.8 feet (3.9

meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

early Tuesday afternoon and continue rising to 15.8 feet (4.8

meters) Thursday morning. Additional rises are possible

thereafter.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather