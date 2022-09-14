WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 14, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

356 PM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT/5 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southwest Texas, including the following

counties, Culberson, Jeff Davis and Reeves.

* WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT /500 PM MDT/.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 356 PM CDT /256 PM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy

rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5

and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

mainly rural areas of Southeastern Culberson, Northern Jeff

Davis and Southwestern Reeves Counties

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

